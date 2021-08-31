Teenager arrested for carrying knife in Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

A teenager was arrested by police after being suspected of carrying a knife in Mere Green on Friday.

Police arrested a teenager
Police arrested a teenager

Sutton Coldfield Police said on their official Twitter feed: "The Four Oaks neighbourhood team were alerted to a male with a knife in Mere Green this afternoon.

"A male matching the description ran from officers and was detained.

"A knife was located nearby. One in custody. There is no good reason to carry a knife #OpGuardian #droptheknife."

A spokesperson for West Midlands later confirmed: "A 14-year-old boy has been released under investigation after he was arrested on Cremorne Road, Sutton Coldfield on 27 August."

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News