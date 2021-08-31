Teenager arrested for carrying knife in Sutton Coldfield

Sutton Coldfield Police said on their official Twitter feed: "The Four Oaks neighbourhood team were alerted to a male with a knife in Mere Green this afternoon.
"A male matching the description ran from officers and was detained.
"A knife was located nearby. One in custody. There is no good reason to carry a knife #OpGuardian #droptheknife."
A spokesperson for West Midlands later confirmed: "A 14-year-old boy has been released under investigation after he was arrested on Cremorne Road, Sutton Coldfield on 27 August."