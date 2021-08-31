Sutton Coldfield micropub is given green light

A new micro pub has been planned at a former solicitors office

Ale Hub Limited put forward plans to operate a micropub out of the former Garner Canning Solicitors premises on Hill Village Road.

In their operational statement, Ale Hub said the pub would operate from noon to 11pm on Monday to Sunday.

They added: “We are looking to operate a micropub out of the premises which will have a focus on being a pleasant friendly space for the local community.

"We do not envisage a change in the parking situation as we will not be targeting out of area patrons.

"This is not how the business model works.

"There will be no TVs or loud music as it is a traditional micropub that is focused on listening to its customers, mainly serving cask and craft ales, promoting conversation and shunning all forms of electronic entertainment.

"We will also offer a range of gins as well as other drinks. As a community pub we expect most of our customers and staff will be within walking distance so there should not be any issues around parking. "We will not serve meals, only pub snacks such as crisps and nuts."

A Birmingham City planning report has now given the go ahead for the plan.

It read: "Adjoining residents, Resident Associations and ward councillors have been consulted.

"A site notice has been displayed by the applicant and one letter in support of the application has been received from a local resident who would welcome the opportunity to visit a small, independently owned micro-brewery.

"The proposed development is appropriate in this location and would be unlikely to have an adverse impact upon residential amenity or highway safety.