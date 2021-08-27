Sutton Coldfield's Cora steps up for MacMillan Cancer and helps community in the process

Cora Phelan

Cora Phelan is taking part in the Lake District Mighty Hike next month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her parents, James and Teresa.

And, while getting into shape for the 26 mile walk at Dalemain House and Gardens, she decided to help do her bit for the community as well.

“Last year, when Covid started, the only thing you could do was walk and I really caught the bug for it.

“It was a mental release at the time for me as I know it was for many others.

“I started training in February and I have just hit 600 miles worth of training. I have used the park, which is amazing, such a beautiful place.

“One day I saw some of the litter pickers and I thought I’d start taking a bin bag with me, get a litter picker when I walked for my training.

“ I just thought it would be nice if, while raising money for charity, I could give a little back as well and show appreciation for the park.

“So, as I have been going round, I’m picking up litter, building up distance. It’s nice to feel I have left the park a little bit better than when I went on the walk, so that is something positive.”

Cora, who is walking with her friend Helen Jessop, has raised more than £470 so far towards a target of £600 ahead of the walk.

“I am lucky I have some great friends who have contributed so far,” she said.

“It’s nice to see people coming together to support something. I’ve never walked a marathon, not even accidentally, and until quite recent times, would never have thought I could or should, but I’m training hard.

“My dad died of cancer and MacMillan supported him.

“It’s such a good cause and they help so many people. The demand on their services must be so immense at the moment and anything I can do to help them out would be great.

“I am doing the walk in memory of my mum Teresa as well. She is with me every step I take and I know that she would have loved to see such a beautiful place with me.”