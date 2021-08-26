Visitors to New Hall Valley could be served by a new coffee shop

Approval is being sought for the development at the site for 'a high quality coffee shop' which is easily accessed from the established New Hall Valley Country Park walking route alongside Plantsbrook stream, which is in constant use for walkers and runners.

The plan would see the demolition of an existing office building and the erection of a coffee shop, with established access from Wylde Green Road. The access also serves ‘Bark Doggy Daycare’.

A planning statement reads: "The site is set down approximately 2m from the adjacent road level of Wylde Green Road and benefits from good views towards the New Hall Nature Reserve walkways to the east across the brook.

"The site sits within the setting of the Grade II* listed Vesey House.

"The development proposed seeks to construct a small coffee shop on the landscaped area adjacent Vesey House with access provided from the existing gated access from Wylde Green Road.

"Pedestrian access will also be provided onto Wylde Green Road close to the New Hall Nature Reserve walkway.

"The proposed development has a modern design with a softened palette of materials appropriate to the setting.

"Ten dedicated parking spaces are also proposed to the west of the coffee shop along with sixteen cycle spaces with a particular focus on users of the New Hall Valley Country Park.

"The proposed development seeks to become a café for the community, with a varied customer base from midweek to weekend.

"On the weekend custom would come from users of the New Hall Nature Reserve and people passing by.

"To incentivise walkers and cyclist, the café intends to offer stamps/free syrups in coffees to reward customers who utilise sustainable modes of transport.

"This initiative will be supported by providing cyclists with cycle stands to lock their bikes while visiting the café. The café will also be made dog friendly for walkers which would assist in reducing motorised traffic flow to both the park and the café."

The report adds the proposed café intends to be open seven days a week with initial opening hours on Monday to Friday of 7.30am-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm.

The café would serve coffee, pre-packed sandwiches, light bites, pre made cakes and pastries with potential to offer cooked food once more established.

Comments can be made via the Birmingham City Planning portal or people can also email Wylde Green councillor Alex Yip at alex.yip@birmingham.gov.uk