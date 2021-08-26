WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......23/08/2021 BlackwoodÂ butchers, Streetly, holding a charity football match to raise funds for a defibrillator. Picturd left, Jack Dubberley, Scott Murcott, Molly Millin,Ben Wright,Neil Puch and Michelle Stephens....

A team from Blackwood Butchers is to face a side from the Brewhouse Microbrewery on Sunday, September 5, kick off 2pm.

Scott Murcott, from Blackwood Butchers, said: “On the back of when Christian Eriksen fell ill on the pitch at the Euros, it prompted us to do something.

“We’d talked about defibrillators before and wanted to make one available to the public.

“Initially we were looking at something available while were were in the shop but we now want to go for a 24 hour access one because that will be more beneficial to the community.

“We were going to do a keepy-up challenge but then decided on a charity match and it snowballed from there.

"We use the Brewhouse and they all said it was a fantastic idea and their staff mentioned they don’t have a defibrillator in the Boundary Road area, where they are based.

“So we decided to make an effort to raise money for two and it’s built up to what will be a really exciting event now and could even become an annual thing."

“We have even mentioned a cricket match and other events to raise awareness and money.”

The match will take place at the Streetly Sports and Community Centre with food and drink available.

There will be defibrillator demonstrations plus a visit from Midland Air Ambulance.

The event starts at 1pm and Scott said: “We are hoping it will be a really good day and fingers crossed the weather will be with us.