The 250-year-old tree

The oak, which has a preservation order on it, is located on Birmingham City Council owned land at the corner of Mills Avenue adjacent to Betteridge Drive.

But talks are ongoing, since an initial letter was sent out in January, to chop the tree down.

Thought the tree is in good condition it has been implicated in concerns it might be causing some subsidence.

“I am completely flabbergasted that the Council can even think of doing this,” said Thelma Matuk, who lives in Betteridge Drive.

“The tree is a lovely species of oak, a beautiful tree, and has been growing for around 250 years. It’s something that should be preserved and this doesn’t feel right to me.

“I have received a copy of the report from the Design and Conservation Department at Birmingham Council about this matter and it did not provide any clear evidence that the tree was causing any subsidence.

"Indeed the report indicated that the cause may be attributable to other factors. How can they even contemplate felling a tree when there is no evidence that the tree is the cause?”

Now Thelma is to set up a petition and is asking residents to support her by emailing her at Thelma.matuk@t-online.de

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: “The council will only remove the tree if no alternative is possible, and is sympathetic to any distress this causes to the property owner, who will understandably be concerned.

"The council recognises this is a tree of unusual significance and occupies a prominent location on publicly-owned land.