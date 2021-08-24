Freddy, front, with his brothers and sister

Demi Chapman was left devastated when son Freddy, now 4, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma last month, having complained of stomach pains.

Now her friend Sophie Parekh has vowed to help, raising money to help fund the family on trips to and from hospital, plus any other important journeys.

Sophie, from Big Fish Little Fish, is hosting a family rave on Sunday, September 5 at Level One, in Gracechurch Shopping Centre, who have kindly donated their venue for free.

“I just couldn’t sit and do nothing,” said Sophie, a former Plantsbrook School pupil. “So I thought it would be nice to throw a rave.

"Big fish, Little Fish has been around since 2013, starting in London. These events include proper world-class DJs."

Freddy Barnes

“We put on, drum and bass, dance and house music but there’s a multi-sensory dance floor so it really captivates the children as well. We have bubbles, balloons, confetti, snow machines and craft tables.

“I really want to help Demi. She’s has four children and doesn’t drive. I want to raise money to help her with taxis to hospitals and taking the children to school.”

Demi, 23, thought Freddy must have been constipated when she took him to A&E with stomach pain on July 17.

But doctors found a tumour between the tot’s liver and kidney and a CT scan showed the cancer had already spread to his chest.

“We got the diagnosis quickly and it was a massive shock,” she said. “You just would have never thought it.

"He was playing with his brothers and sister (twin Finley, Mayla and Mason) just days before. Freddy has good and bad days. He’s completed three rounds of chemotherapy, with his fourth happening next week.

“We have had a few days at home but are now back in the hospital because he has taken ill again and it’s breaking my heart.

“The staff have been great at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and friends and family have been helping out so much, looking after my other children, who are missing their mummy. I am grateful to Sophie and the team at Level One for their support with this family rave.

“I love drum and bass music and it is something to distract from all this sadness. I hope Freddy will be well enough to come along as I really want to dance with all my babies together.”