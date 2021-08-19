Sutton Coldfield resort in the running for three major awards

The sales team from the Belfry

The resort has been nominated for both Best Events and Operations Team and Best Sales and Marketing Team in this year’s prestigious miaList.

The miaList champions the inspiring and talented individuals and teams who go above and beyond the call of duty to support the success of their organisation and the wider business meetings and events sector.

The winners will be revealed at the miaList ceremony on November 4 at London’s Millennium Gloucester Hotel.

The resort has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best UK Hotel category at the 2021 Meetings & Incentive Travel Industry Awards.

The M&IT Industry Awards recognise and reward excellence and are the result of voting by UK based event organisers and the readers of Meetings & Incentive Travel magazine.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 8 at Evolution London where the awards for Gold, Silver and Bronze will be announced.

Chris Eigelaar, Resort General Manager at The Belfry: “After a very challenging year, it is a fantastic achievement and incredibly rewarding for all team members at the resort to be nominated for three awards for the business meetings and events sector.