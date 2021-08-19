Revamp for Sutton Coldfield church with nod to past and focus on future

Reverend Danny Brierley and children and families worker Carys Edner inside the church

Chester Road Baptist Church took the opportunity, during lockdown, to refurbish the building in a bid to bring into more into focus for the community.

Reverend Danny Brierley said: “We have been on a bit of a journey, three last three years, turning ourselves into a much more community engaged and open church that we used to be.

“As part of that we thought, how to we make our buildings accessible, useful, enjoyable spaces for community and church use.”

Reverend Danny Brierley sitting with the hi tech live streaming equipment

Wooden pews were taken out, with some kept in the side chapel and some for a cafe set to open later in the year.

They have added flexible, comfortable seating.

The seating capacity has been increased and there’s a flexible stage.

Ramps have been added to allow for disability access.

Displays have been added telling the story of the building’s history, including cradle rolls, lists of children dedicated at the church since the 1920s.

“We have put a children’s creche into the church as well,” added reverend Brierley.

“We have soft play and a comfortable seating area for breastfeeding so babies and toddlers can be part of it.

“We don’t want the idea of children being seen but not heard.

“God put the wriggle in kids and therefore we need to let them wriggle! It’s a good thing so let’s hear them.”

He added: “We have new cameras so we can live-stream services.

"People who used to be part of the church but moved away are now part of the church and likewise, those isolated at home still, can continue to participate in services from their home.

“We have five big screens now as well for hymns and we can use creative imagery.”

Chester Road Baptist Church

He added: “We are a historic church which has been here 120 years but you can’t keep looking back all the time.