The Belfry becomes home to European Tour star's junior event

Rob Rock with Daniel Warwick, Head PGA Golf Professional at The Belfry.

The world famous venue will host the Robert Rock Junior Tour, run by professional Rock and offering a series of junior golf tournaments, with both 18-hole and 9-hole events, open to all junior golfers under-18.

The Belfry is no stranger to junior golf tours having recently played host to Junior British Masters held in April 2021.

"We are thrilled to work with the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour at the PGA National Academy and to welcome more aspiring young golfers to The Belfry," said Chris Reeve, Director of Golf at The Belfry.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved to continue to introduce more youngsters to the sport to learn new skills, meet friends and discover new opportunities."

Rock is a past winner of the BMW Italian Open and Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

He said: “I am very excited to be able to introduce the next generation of golfers to The Belfry.

"The resort has played a huge part in my life and golfing career, it couldn’t be a more perfect location for the new home of the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour."

Natalie Clarke, organiser of the Robert Rock Junior Tour and golf professional, added: “I’m really looking forward to meeting and sharing my passion for golf with talented juniors.

"This is a great opportunity for aspiring young golfers of all levels to develop and progress their skills. It is a very exciting time for the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour, and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

Throughout the summer, juniors can also get involved in The Belfry’s Summer Golf Academy, an intensive golf camp for intermediate and advanced junior golfers aged from 11 to 15 years old.

Summer Golf Academy takes place from 9am to 12pm every Tuesday and Thursday until August 26.

The programme, taught by the resort’s PGA Professionals, will focus on golf technique and strategy including putting, short game, irons, woods, shape shots, and course management.

The resort recently unveiled its newly refurbished PGA National Academy offering a unique variety of Toptracer Range products on-site placing the resort on the map as a premier practice destination.

Toptracer Range offers a fun experience for guests with any level of golfing experience from beginners and non-golfers to frequent players, to enjoy a wide range of games and activities with family and friends or to simply perfect their game.

Guests can also enjoy the brand-new bar area and VIP Toptracer suite and four individual custom fitting suites as well as a 34-bay floodlit driving range; putting green and short game area; junior golf tuition; individual and group golf lessons; packages and course tuition; video analysis, practice facilities; and launch monitor technology.