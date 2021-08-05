The Lidl on Mere Green Road in Sutton Coldfield which opened today, August 05 2021.

Part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022, the store will create around 40 new jobs for the local community.

As well as being fitted with solar panels to help power the store, the supermarket will also have facilities such as an 1325m² sales area, an instore bakery, customer toilet and 124 car parking spaces, including 2 electric vehicle charging spaces.

The store opening times will be between 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce.

The new store will be providing surplus produce and customer donations to local charities, including Sutton Coldfield United Reformed Church and Hope Food who run food banks to help those in need, as well as Help to Make Tummies Full, who redistribute surplus food to prevent local children from going hungry.

This is delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Rachel Hargreaves, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Mere Green.

"It is fantastic that we are able to continue our investment in Birmingham, enabling even more of the local community access to our multi-award winning products.