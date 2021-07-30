Lidl's charity pledge ahead of Sutton Coldfield opening

Lidl is opening up in Mere Green

The store will create around 40 new jobs for the local community and will be providing surplus produce and customer donations to support Sutton Coldfield United Reformed Church and Hope Food who run food banks to help those in need.

It will also support Help to Make Tummies Full, who redistribute surplus food to prevent local children from going hungry.

This is delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

As well as being fitted with solar panels to help power the store, the supermarket will have facilities such as an 1325m² sales area, an instore bakery, customer toilet and 124 car parking spaces, including two electric vehicle charging spaces.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Rachel Hargreaves, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Mere Green.

"It is fantastic that we are able to continue our investment in Birmingham, enabling even more of the local community access to our multi-award winning products.

"We are delighted to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

During the first week of opening customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products including a Tri Scooter with LED wheels (£8.99), a Foot Spa Medisana (£9.99) on Friday and a Record Player Dual (£44.99) on Saturday.

As per the latest government guidance, while no longer legally required, it is recommended that those who can, continue to wear face coverings in crowded or indoor spaces, including when visiting our stores in England.

Across all of our stores, dedicated cleaning stations at entrances, hand sanitiser, and protective screens at checkouts will also remain in place.