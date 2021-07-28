The tasty new venue opened in Sutton Coldfield

Councillor Rob Pocock at the opening of the Deli, Boldmere

Councillor Rob Pocock cut the ribbon at the Indian Deli, located on Kings Road, just beside the Beggars Bush road junction.

The Indian Deli offers a unique combination of English and Indian delicacies, including breakfasts and spicy snacks to eat in or take away.

Councillor Pocock said: “This is a brilliant new idea from a well established and respected local family living in our area.

“We are all fans of the Boldmere Deli and now it’s great to see another type of Deli coming to the neighbouring shopping area at New Oscott.

“There’s a unique menu combining traditional English and popular Indian foods.

“I have sampled the English breakfast and they do a spectacular version of ‘butterfly-cut sausage’ which is worth seeing in itself.

“My next adventure will be the Indian specialities which will take another visit.

"It’s a family business and I was well impressed to meet this enterprising and very welcoming local family at the opening ceremony.

“Whether it’s local residents or passing trade, I’m sure everyone will want to visit this great new addition to the foodie world in our neighbourhood.”

Business entrepreneur Gurjit Gill, who has led this new venture and lives locally in the New Oscott area, said: “We decided to open The Indian Deli as we felt there was a gap in the market locally for English breakfast, as well as home cooked Indian favourites.

“Therefore we decided to create a menu that offers both, with quality fresh ingredients. There is something here for everyone, as we bring east and west together.