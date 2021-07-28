Talks to create 1,000 jobs as Sutton Coldfield development gets under way

Pictured l-r: Rob Cook, Winvic, Andrew Reynolds, IM Properties, Kevin Ashfield, IM Properties, Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, Deborah Cadman, Interim chief executive Birmingham City Council & Dave Lane, Winvic.

The first phase of Peddimore near Minworth, is being delivered by IM Properties in partnership with Birmingham City Council.

It will see appointed contractor, Winvic Construction, begin strategic infrastructure works including a new roundabout on the A38, for a June 2022 completion.

IM Properties says it is already in detailed discussions with an occupier who will create in excess of 1000 jobs, contributing to the thousands of direct and indirect jobs expected to be created through occupiers and related supply chains across the lifetime of the scheme.

Designed to deliver a lasting economic and social benefit to the region, IM Properties has already started to deliver an extensive social value programme, supporting four social value charity partners and setting up a £270,000 Peddimore Community Fund.

This has so far awarded grants totalling nearly £42,000 to 20 grassroot organisations in the surrounding are, including St Basils, The Pioneer Group, JERRICHO and Witton Lodge.

In addition to the main site infrastructure works and spine roads, a Green Travel District will be created promoting cycling and walking to work.

Once the build phase begins, and subject to occupier specifications IM Properties will be targeting a minimum of Net Zero in Construction.

UK development director, Kevin Ashfield said: “Peddimore represents a major milestone for IM Properties and will be a huge legacy site for all involved, creating an industry benchmark for future employment schemes from the delivery of important local social value to the sustainability ambitions for the buildings and wider site environment.

"From an early stage we’ve been engaging with key stakeholders to ensure we deliver a lasting economic asset, which yields opportunities for the business community as well as those seek employment, skills and training.

“At a strategic level this includes working alongside Birmingham City Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce. Complemented by local relationships and initiatives we’re developing a robust employment and skills plan that can endure through all stages of our delivery.”

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, added: “Peddimore is an exciting development for our city which will capitalise on our strategic location within the country, and create thousands of jobs in sustainable manufacturing and logistics schemes.

“Birmingham’s green economic recovery from the pandemic can help to drive the economic recovery of the whole country, and Peddimore will be at the heart of this.

"I am proud that Birmingham City Council has partnered with IM Properties and Winvic to deliver this scheme which will provide high quality, sustainable jobs for Birmingham, and is already making a difference through the Peddimore Community Fund.”

Rob Cook, Winvic’s director of civils and infrastructure, said: “Having worked with IM Properties on a number of its projects we have gained much experience of how they engage positively with local communities. We are delighted to already be working with a number of its partners to deliver our social value commitments, also donating time and money to the community and local charities.”