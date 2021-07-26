The Derby Course

The major tournament, part of the FIFG World Tour Major 1000, takes place from August 2-4 and will mark the first FootGolf event held at The Belfry.

The tournament will be held on the resort’s Derby course, a parkland golf course with far-reaching views across the countryside.

The FootGolf UK Open 2021, which combines the best of football and golf, will include women's world champion, Sophie Brown, Matias Perrone, who is the men's world champion, word number one, Ben Clarke plus professional footballers O’Hara and Tom Williams.

The Derby course has been strategically adapted by the award-winning Belfry greenkeeping team to provide the perfect course for world class FootGolf players.

James Willis, Golf Sales Manager at The Belfry Hotel and Resort said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the FootGolf UK Open 2021.

Action from FootGolf

"Our courses are recognised as world-class with a rich golfing history, but this will mark the first time FootGolf has been played at The Belfry which is very exciting.

"We look forward to welcoming FootGolf’s top players onto the Derby course and adding yet another incredible sporting event to The Belfry’s history.”

“It is fantastic to be able to host the FootGolf UK Open 2021 at The Belfry for the first time.

"The resort is renowned for its golf courses having hosted The Ryder Cup four times and we are very proud to welcome our players to enjoy the tournament at this legendry venue,” said Paul Oliver, UK FootGolf Sporting Director.