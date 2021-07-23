Walmley set to pay respects to much-loved Jeff

Jeff Gilbert. Picture John Perks

The funeral of Jeff Gilbert, owner of Jeff’s Useful Shop in Walmley until retiring three years ago, will take place on Monday, July 26 at Streetly Crematorium.

Jeff, described as ‘the unofficial Mayor of Walmley’ passed away last month after battling leukaemia.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family funeral but his funeral procession will be walked through Walmley village at approximately 11am on the day.

And Councillor David Barrie, of Sutton Walmley and Minworth, has urged residents to give Jeff a fitting send-off on his final journey.

Councillor Barrie said: “My fellow councillor Ken Wood and I will stand by his shop to support the cortege in Walmley village. We will be dressed in our morning suits as a sign of our respect.

“We know that, with the kind of man he was, he would be laughing and taking the mick out of us for doing that.

“He had a marvellous sense of humour and loved teasing people so that will be our own personal salute. I am sure there will be many who want to pay their respects because he touched so many people’s lives, volunteering in so many groups and certainly, when the dust has settled, we shall, as a community consider a suitable memorial.”

There will be a small wake at Walmley Social Club after the funeral service, taking place from 12.30pm. Later in the summer a public memorial service to celebrate Jeff’s life will be organised where all will be welcome.