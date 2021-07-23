'Pingdemic' affects further Sutton Coldfield business

A message to self-isolate, with one day of required isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app on a mobile phone, in London. Picture date: Thursday July 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The small independently owned restaurant based at The Mitchell Centre, Weeford Road confirmed it is temporarily shutting due to 'enforced staff isolation.'

It said: "We regret that the bistro is now closed for a few days due to enforced staff isolation.

"We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you again soon.

"Watch this space for announcement on reopening."

The Mocha Coffee Lounge in Streetly also revealed on Social Media it had to close from today.

The closures follow the Bracebridge in Sutton Park being forced to shut temporarily earlier this week due to the 'pingdemic'.

However, they confirmed yesterday they would reopen tomorrow.

The Butlers Arms in Mere Green was also forced to temporarily close recently after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Phil Arkinstall, president of the Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, said: “As well as businesses being affected by staff shortages, we have received anecdotal evidence of customers suffering from ‘ping anxiety’ which is stopping them from venturing out and making use of local services in case they receive a notification to self-isolate.

“While the Government has taken some steps to try and minimise the disruption, more needs to be done to protect businesses who are being impacted and, in some cases, having to close completely due to the current self-isolation rules.

“In order to minimise disruption and prevent firms from losing out on vital revenue, we would urge the Government to make better use of lateral flow testing – ensuring it is available free to businesses once again – and immediately remove restrictions which require double vaccinated adults to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive.