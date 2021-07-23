'Pingdemic' affects further Sutton Coldfield business

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

The Farmhouse Bistro in Sutton Coldfield has become the latest hospitality venue to be forced to temporarily close.

A message to self-isolate, with one day of required isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app on a mobile phone, in London. Picture date: Thursday July 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
A message to self-isolate, with one day of required isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app on a mobile phone, in London. Picture date: Thursday July 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The small independently owned restaurant based at The Mitchell Centre, Weeford Road confirmed it is temporarily shutting due to 'enforced staff isolation.'

It said: "We regret that the bistro is now closed for a few days due to enforced staff isolation.

"We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you again soon.

"Watch this space for announcement on reopening."

The Farmhouse bistro website

The Mocha Coffee Lounge in Streetly also revealed on Social Media it had to close from today.

The closures follow the Bracebridge in Sutton Park being forced to shut temporarily earlier this week due to the 'pingdemic'.

However, they confirmed yesterday they would reopen tomorrow.

The Butlers Arms in Mere Green was also forced to temporarily close recently after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Phil Arkinstall, president of the Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, said: “As well as businesses being affected by staff shortages, we have received anecdotal evidence of customers suffering from ‘ping anxiety’ which is stopping them from venturing out and making use of local services in case they receive a notification to self-isolate.

“While the Government has taken some steps to try and minimise the disruption, more needs to be done to protect businesses who are being impacted and, in some cases, having to close completely due to the current self-isolation rules.

“In order to minimise disruption and prevent firms from losing out on vital revenue, we would urge the Government to make better use of lateral flow testing – ensuring it is available free to businesses once again – and immediately remove restrictions which require double vaccinated adults to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

“The Chamber would also like to see the Government explore the introduction of a scheme which protects small businesses that are forced to close, by offering financial support over the 10-day period when staff members are isolating.”

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News