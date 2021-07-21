Bids Day approaches to remember Sutton Coldfield legend

Andy Biddle

Sutton Coldfield Cricket club will be marking Bids Day, in memory of Andy Biddle.

Andy was a member of the successful Sutton Coldfield Town FC team of the early 1990s, starring in the FA Cup first-round clash at Bolton Wanderers, which the Royals lost 2-1.

He made 496 appearances for the club, second on the all-time list behind Andy Ling.

Andy also played for Brookvale and Paget Rangers and was a top local cricketer, representing Sutton Coldfield CC with distinction.

Described as 'Mr Sutton Coldfield', he tragically passed away, aged 52, in 2018 after he suffered a heart attack during an over-40s cricket match between Sutton and Nuneaton.

Since then a charity – the Andy Biddle Youth Sports Foundation – has been set up in his name, supporting young sports clubs and individuals.

Among those to have received grants have been Halfway House Juniors, youngsters from Boldmere St Michaels and the junior section at Sutton Coldfield Cricket Club as well as talented athlete Neve Allen.

The latest celebration of Andy's life and handing out of grants will take place on Saturday, July 31.

Andy’s brother Richard said: “It will be a lovely day.

"We invite a lot of people who knew Andy down to the day so there will be plenty of opportunity to share stories and memories of him.

“We will be giving grants out to four or five local teams, which will help them moving forward, and also staging a fundraising raffle.”

The cricket will start at 12noon on the day and there will be a barbecue from 2pm and grant presentations at 3pm.

The raffle prizes will include a 40” TV, two pairs of Aston Villa tickets, a Paperchase hamper, Vesey Arts and Crafts, and an Ember Inns meal.