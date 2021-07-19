Dr Beth Clarke, Dr Rhian Warrack, Myra Clinton and Year 5 pupils Katie, Florence, Ethan and Theo, with Andrew Mitchell MP

Hill West Primary School, in Sutton Coldfield, is one of 50 schools set to receive money from the ten-year school rebuilding programme, which is due to deliver 500 rebuilding projects over the next decade.

The rebuilds and refurbishments will create modern education environments, providing new facilities from classrooms and science labs, to sports halls and dining rooms.

New school buildings will also be net-zero carbon in operation, helping meet the Government’s net zero target.

The programme will help to create jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities across England, with suppliers offering training and apprenticeships as part of their work on the projects.

Dr Beth Clarke, Headteacher of Hill West Primary School, part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), said the funding would help to 'future proof' the school.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen for this ambitious project, which will include state-of-the-art facilities and modernisation to future-proof Hill West and Improve the learning environment for all our pupils," she said.

“This rebuild will transform our school – not only bringing with it amazing opportunities for our pupils now, but also for all the pupils who are to pass through Hill West in the future.

"We are extremely proud of the Hill West community and all that we have achieved together.

"This programme will enable us to build on our successes to date and to share those benefits with our children and families, both at our school and across the wider Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.”

Andrew Mitchell, MP for Sutton Coldfield, visited Hill West last week, meeting staff and pupils.

He said: “I am delighted for Hill West Primary School, the ATLP and our community by this announcement.

"This significant investment will bring a welcome boost to our schools, resulting in lasting improvements and opportunities for all.

“As an avid supporter of schools in my constituency of the royal town of Sutton Coldfield, and having been at Hill West just last week, I am pleased to be part of this exciting development.”

Funding for individual projects in the School Rebuilding programme will be determined when the scope and delivery plans at each school are developed.

The majority of the confirmed projects are expected to be completed within three to five years.

The Government has also confirmed increased school core funding rates.

From 2022-23, secondary schools across England will attract an average of £6,150 per pupil, an average increase of £160.