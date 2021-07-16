Sutton Coldfield restaurant has to shut temporarily as staff self isolate

By Matthew Panter

A popular Sutton Coldfield venue has been forced to temporarily close after staff were contacted by Track and Trace and told to self-isolate.

The Bracebridge

The Bracebridge, set on the edge of Bracebridge Pool in Sutton Park, posted a statement on Facebook.

It read: "Unfortunately, we are having to temporarily close our doors due to a number of staff being contacted by Track and Trace and told to self-isolate.

"We are disappointed to have been made to take this decision, but we hope you understand that this has been made with the safety of our staff and customers in mind.

"We will be in touch with everyone who has a booking with us over the coming days as soon as possible and will use our social media channels to update on our reopening plans.

"If you have a booking with us, you will be contacted directly by a member of staff. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you soon!"

