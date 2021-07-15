The Sutton Coldfield sporting spectacular that got people smiling again

Rugby action. Picture: Richard Harris

More than 1,000 people took part in the family event at Wyndley on Saturday with a further 1,300 attending on Sunday.

The sporting spectacle, launched to coincide with the London Olympics in 2012, saw families take part in a host of events.

Football, in the build-up to the Euro 2020 final, was provided by the likes of Aston Villa and Sutton non-league side Paget Rangers.

A climbing wall, trampolining, swing ball, kickboxing, soft fencing, tri-golf, lacrosse, archery, wheelchair basketball, tennis, orienteering, rugby, sailing, athletics and taekwondo were among the other sports on offer for visitors.

Athletes Laura Whittle and Kevin Brown, canoeist Chelsey Dixon and handball star Olivia Whitty were all in attendance.

Buddy the mascot goes on a run at Wyndley. Pictures: Richard Harris Discus thrower Kevin Brown took part in a porsche pull event Youngsters had the chance to have a go at climbing. Picture: Richard Harris Martial arts action. Picture: Richard Harris Archery was among the events on offer. The crowds enjoy the day. Picture: Richard Harris Getting ready to climb the wall. Picture: Richard Harris Enjoying the day. Picture: Richard Harris Trying out martial arts. Picture: Richard Harris Trying out a new sport. Picture: Richard Harris A police officer joins in the fun. Picture: Richard Harris Trying out cannoeing in Sutton Park. Picture: Richard Harris Youngsters were able to try out tennis. Picture: Richard Harris Rugby be among the sports on offer. Picture: Richard Harris

Organiser Dennis Kennedy spoke of his pride after the return of the hugely popular event.

And he said: “It was absolutely fantastic and it was so good to be back.

“It is just really good to hear children and families, talking and laughing again.

“All the sports providers we had did a brilliant job and the volunteers were exceptional.

“They are all volunteers, with families and jobs and they give up their weekends to help. I can’t thank them all enough.

"A lot of nervous energy went into making the weekend a success and I have to say, I am buzzing with how it went.

“It was a just a happy weekend – laughter, smiling and running around in the open air – it’s just fantastic to see people enjoying themselves again.”

Community partners for the event were Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, Green and Company, Porsche Centre, Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, Rotospa and The Kickstart Academy.