The Sutton Coldfield sporting spectacular that got people smiling again

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

The Sutton Coldfield Community Games proved a massive hit as they made a welcome return after missing 2020 due to the pandemic.

Rugby action. Picture: Richard Harris
Rugby action. Picture: Richard Harris

More than 1,000 people took part in the family event at Wyndley on Saturday with a further 1,300 attending on Sunday.

The sporting spectacle, launched to coincide with the London Olympics in 2012, saw families take part in a host of events.

Football, in the build-up to the Euro 2020 final, was provided by the likes of Aston Villa and Sutton non-league side Paget Rangers.

A climbing wall, trampolining, swing ball, kickboxing, soft fencing, tri-golf, lacrosse, archery, wheelchair basketball, tennis, orienteering, rugby, sailing, athletics and taekwondo were among the other sports on offer for visitors.

Athletes Laura Whittle and Kevin Brown, canoeist Chelsey Dixon and handball star Olivia Whitty were all in attendance.

Buddy the mascot goes on a run at Wyndley. Pictures: Richard Harris
Buddy the mascot goes on a run at Wyndley. Pictures: Richard Harris
Discus thrower Kevin Brown took part in a porsche pull event
Discus thrower Kevin Brown took part in a porsche pull event
Youngsters had the chance to have a go at climbing. Picture: Richard Harris
Youngsters had the chance to have a go at climbing. Picture: Richard Harris
Martial arts action. Picture: Richard Harris
Martial arts action. Picture: Richard Harris
Archery was among the events on offer.
Archery was among the events on offer.
The crowds enjoy the day. Picture: Richard Harris
The crowds enjoy the day. Picture: Richard Harris
Getting ready to climb the wall. Picture: Richard Harris
Getting ready to climb the wall. Picture: Richard Harris
Enjoying the day. Picture: Richard Harris
Enjoying the day. Picture: Richard Harris
Trying out martial arts. Picture: Richard Harris
Trying out martial arts. Picture: Richard Harris
Trying out a new sport. Picture: Richard Harris
Trying out a new sport. Picture: Richard Harris
A police officer joins in the fun. Picture: Richard Harris
A police officer joins in the fun. Picture: Richard Harris
Trying out cannoeing in Sutton Park. Picture: Richard Harris
Trying out cannoeing in Sutton Park. Picture: Richard Harris
Youngsters were able to try out tennis. Picture: Richard Harris
Youngsters were able to try out tennis. Picture: Richard Harris
Rugby be among the sports on offer. Picture: Richard Harris
Rugby be among the sports on offer. Picture: Richard Harris

Organiser Dennis Kennedy spoke of his pride after the return of the hugely popular event.

And he said: “It was absolutely fantastic and it was so good to be back.

“It is just really good to hear children and families, talking and laughing again.

“All the sports providers we had did a brilliant job and the volunteers were exceptional.

“They are all volunteers, with families and jobs and they give up their weekends to help. I can’t thank them all enough.

"A lot of nervous energy went into making the weekend a success and I have to say, I am buzzing with how it went.

“It was a just a happy weekend – laughter, smiling and running around in the open air – it’s just fantastic to see people enjoying themselves again.”

Community partners for the event were Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, Green and Company, Porsche Centre, Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, Rotospa and The Kickstart Academy.

The hard work doesn’t stop for Dennis as he is now preparing for a community event at Aston Hall on August 8 and he will also be staging a Community Games in Lichfield with that event set to take place over the weekend of September 18-19 in Beacon Park.

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Grassroots
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News