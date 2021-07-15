The Sutton Coldfield sporting spectacular that got people smiling again

More than 1,000 people took part in the family event at Wyndley on Saturday with a further 1,300 attending on Sunday.
The sporting spectacle, launched to coincide with the London Olympics in 2012, saw families take part in a host of events.
Football, in the build-up to the Euro 2020 final, was provided by the likes of Aston Villa and Sutton non-league side Paget Rangers.
A climbing wall, trampolining, swing ball, kickboxing, soft fencing, tri-golf, lacrosse, archery, wheelchair basketball, tennis, orienteering, rugby, sailing, athletics and taekwondo were among the other sports on offer for visitors.
Athletes Laura Whittle and Kevin Brown, canoeist Chelsey Dixon and handball star Olivia Whitty were all in attendance.
Organiser Dennis Kennedy spoke of his pride after the return of the hugely popular event.
And he said: “It was absolutely fantastic and it was so good to be back.
“It is just really good to hear children and families, talking and laughing again.
“All the sports providers we had did a brilliant job and the volunteers were exceptional.
“They are all volunteers, with families and jobs and they give up their weekends to help. I can’t thank them all enough.
"A lot of nervous energy went into making the weekend a success and I have to say, I am buzzing with how it went.
“It was a just a happy weekend – laughter, smiling and running around in the open air – it’s just fantastic to see people enjoying themselves again.”
Community partners for the event were Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, Green and Company, Porsche Centre, Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, Rotospa and The Kickstart Academy.
The hard work doesn’t stop for Dennis as he is now preparing for a community event at Aston Hall on August 8 and he will also be staging a Community Games in Lichfield with that event set to take place over the weekend of September 18-19 in Beacon Park.