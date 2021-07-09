The Sutton Coldfield Community Games are extremely popular. Picture: Richard Harris

The sporting spectacle takes place at Wyndley from noon to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

More than 1,000 people are expected to descend on the event each day, although tickets must be booked online.

The event has proved hugely popular since it was launched to coincide with the London Olympics in 2012.

Founder and organiser Dennis Kennedy said: “It’s been a terrible time for many, many people, devastating, and so it’s extremely good to be back up and running, albeit in a limited format.

“The encouraging thing is that tickets have sold and people are still keen to come. I’d say we are currently running at 1,000 people per day and, in theory, we have space for 2,000, that’s our maximum limit.

I’m really excited by it and I just want people to have a good time. Hopefully on Sunday night we can reflect on a lovely weekend and a normal family fun activity in the fresh air. We can also start to reconnect our sporting clubs with people.”

More than 30 sporting activities will be on offer with Aston Villa’s community team attending on Saturday.

Paget Rangers will also be showcasing football while other activities include a climbing wall, trampolining, swing ball, kickboxing, soft fencing, tri-golf, lacrosse, archery, wheelchair basketball, tennis, orienteering, rugby, sailing, athletics and taekwondo.

Athletes Laura Whittle and Kevin Brown and canoeist Chelsey Dixon will be in attendance and there will be a Porsche pull.

Dennis said: “Our mascot, Buddy has been working hard in the factory, making stickers and cards for all those youngsters who want to collect a medal,” Dennis added. “Tickets are still available and will be on the day but you do need to book them online.”

“We have requested sunshine but don’t be deterred by anything else as the show will go on regardless!”

The cost is £2.50 per person with under-threes free. Visit suttongames.co.uk