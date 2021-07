Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

The jab will be available on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11, from 9am-1 and 1.30pm-5.30pm.

The Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are available at the Hall, in Upper Clifton Road.

Grab a jab this weekend

The walk in service is open to anyone who is over 18 years old for their first vaccine.

For the second dose, people must have gone past eight weeks since their first dose and do not have an appointment booked already.