£25m shops and retail development plan unveiled for Sutton Coldfield

How the building could look

SR Davis Architects have designed plans for Bordeaux Estates with the scheme, named Central Place, proposed for a site previously occupied by the former Rosie’s Nightclub on Lower Parade, at the edge of the town centre.

If approved, the site will be transformed, with up to 75 apartments and 400 sq m of retail and leisure floorspace and car parking, and with an end value of approximately £25 million.

Those involved in the project say the development will provide a kick start for further regeneration of the area, bringing investment to the town centre.

With its commercial space located at ground floor level, it will provide lively, active frontages onto the new public space, with the 75 one and two bedroom apartments occupying the upper floors of the medium-rise buildings.

Jonathan Cox, Director of Bordeaux Estates, said: “We see the scheme as providing a real opportunity to bring new life and confidence to this neglected area of Sutton Coldfield town centre, and with it the catalyst for further development and investment.”

Outline Planning Application could go before the Planning Committee later this year.