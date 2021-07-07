Sutton Coldfield school takes a trip back to the 1960s

Whitehouse common Primary School is celebrating its 60th birthday and so decided to have a 1960s themed event.
Teachers and pupils looked at 1960s fashion for inspiration and had a day wearing some of the clothes that might have been worn in the days when the school first opened back in 1961.
Others came dressed as famous people from the era with the Fab Four, Beatles, among those who could be spotted.
Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Debbie Wood said: "The school was decorated with hand-made bunting from some upcycled school uniform and a commemorative rose garden has been planted for the children and staff to enjoy in the coming months and years.
"Our friendly dragon, who welcomes all our visitors to the Acorns Primary site, has had a face lift with colourful donations of plants and shrubs from parents and children.
"We are all looking forward to continued activities throughout the remainder of the summer term in celebration of our fantastic school and all that it has given to our wonderful pupils and families throughout its 60 years of education."