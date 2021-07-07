Sutton Coldfield school takes a trip back to the 1960s

Youngsters dressed up in costumes with a 1960s theme

Whitehouse common Primary School is celebrating its 60th birthday and so decided to have a 1960s themed event.

Teachers and pupils looked at 1960s fashion for inspiration and had a day wearing some of the clothes that might have been worn in the days when the school first opened back in 1961.

Others came dressed as famous people from the era with the Fab Four, Beatles, among those who could be spotted.

Staff at Whitehouse Common Primary School in 60s gear

Some super sixties fashion

Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Debbie Wood said: "The school was decorated with hand-made bunting from some upcycled school uniform and a commemorative rose garden has been planted for the children and staff to enjoy in the coming months and years.

"Our friendly dragon, who welcomes all our visitors to the Acorns Primary site, has had a face lift with colourful donations of plants and shrubs from parents and children.