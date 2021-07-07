Birmingham man who started at McDonald's as a part-time cleaner for 93p-an-hour now owns 20 restaurants

Franchisee Douglas Wright hits 40-year milestone

Douglas Wright, from Sutton Coldfield, started his career with the restaurant on July 1, 1981, and has since marked his 40th year in the industry.

The businessman was appointed McDonald's youngest UK restaurant manager by the age of 20 and has gone to become of the largest franchisees in Europe.

Mr Wright, who received a honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University and serves as a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands, said: "I’m thrilled to have reached the milestone of 40 years with McDonald’s. It’s been incredible to have started as a part-time employee and to now own and operate 20 franchised McDonald’s restaurants.

"McDonald’s have afforded me so many opportunities to which I’m incredibly grateful. I would also like to thank everybody who works for me and call out the many people who have helped me along the way. I look forward to many more years at McDonald’s and to helping shape a bright future for our customers and employees."

The father-of-two was granted a franchise in the centre of Lichfield in 2002 where he learned the skills of running his own business before expanding his empire.

In 2004 the businessman purchased a second restaurant at Bassetts Pole, near Sutton Coldfield, before expanding further. Restaurant number 20 opened in Walsall in 2019.

In 2016 he received the highest accolade in the global McDonald's empire – the Fred L Turner Golden Arch award – which is given every two years to recognise the best franchisees in the organisation’s entire system. This followed on from several more company accolades.