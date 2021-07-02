Gordon Giltrap

Gordon, who lives in Sutton Coldfield, underwent two bouts of major surgery in 2016 and ever since has been giving back to the hospital that treated him.

In 2018 his charity album was first released and copies flew off the shelves so quickly it sold out, raising £2,500 instantly.

In the past three years profits have continued to come to UHB Charity bringing Gordon’s donation to an amazing £4,500.

The money raised has allowed UHB Charity to provide equipment, resources and ‘added extras’ above and beyond what the NHS alone can provide, which has made a real and lasting difference to Birmingham’s communities.

Cathryn Worth, Fundraising Manager at UHB Charity, said: “On behalf of the charity I wish to say our heartfelt thanks to Gordon for his ongoing support and dedication to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Gordon over the years and I hope our partnership can continue for many more.”

Gordon said: "Since my personal 'journey' with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital starting in 2015, all I can say is it has been a privilege to have met some of the most remarkable people one could wish to meet.

"I am proud to have been in my own small way a part of the fundraising team, and I look forward to more opportunities to offer my services as a musician to this wonderful and worthwhile charity."

If you would like to purchase a copy of his song, please go to https://www.hospitalcharity.org/shop/product/heartsongs

University Hospitals Birmingham Charity is a group of four hospital charities – the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity, Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull.

University Hospitals Birmingham Charity funds equipment, research and training beyond the scope of the NHS and aims to make a difference to the lives of patients, visitors and staff at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB).