Saved Sutton Coldfield school looks to brighter future

The Shrubbery

Parents, teachers and pupils were left devastated when plans were announced to close the 90-year-old Shrubbery School due to owner Eric Allen’s declining health.

Fresh proposals to rescue the school gave hope but a late U-turn over the sale on Friday threatened the outcome.

However, weekend talks with Sutton MP Andrew Mitchell intervening in the negotiations finally saw a sale concluded and an end to the anxiety to families, fearing they would left without school places ahead of September. In a statement on Monday, the school said: “The Shrubbery School are delighted to announce that the exchange of legal contracts has taken place to save the school.

“The current owner, Mr Eric Allen and his fellow directors are over the moon that the 90 years of The Shrubbery School will continue for many years to come.

“With immediate effect, the current directors have resigned and the school will now be led by Craig Johnson, who is Governor of King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys and founded a residential home for young adults with severe learning disabilities and autism.” Amanda Lees will continue in her role as headteacher, the statement added.

Mr Johnson said: “There’s something special about the place and that’s something worth keeping alive – the heart and the ethos of it.

“It’s a multi-generational school for some families here. Parents of children attended the Shrubbery.

“There’s an awful lot of love for this little school. It needs some TLC.

“We have committed to a new minibus. The school has never had one and we are looking at having the children help design it,” Mr Johnson added.

“This is a long-term investment in the school and want to show parents we are serious about the wonderful school that has been here for 90 years.”

Mr Mitchell said: “After what has been a traumatic time for parents and children at the Shrubbery school and a particularly worrying time for all the staff who work there, I am very pleased indeed that a deal has finally been done.

“I am sure the school will now go from strength to strength under its new ownership and prosper to the benefit of all who go there as pupils.”

Councillor David Barrie added: "As councillors for Walmley and Minworth, Ken Wood and I were extremely sad when we heard the school was set for closure and since that announcement, like our colleague, councillor Alex Yip in Wylde Green, we too have been handling enquiries from concerned parents seeking assurances with regards to the ongoing education of their children and the options open to them.