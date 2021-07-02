Businesses urge rethink on Sutton Coldfield talking point

Councillors Ewen Mackey, David Pears and Simon Ward

Chronicle Week revealed how Royal Sutton Town Council has seen plans to subsidised parking in the town centre rejected by Birmingham City Council.

The Town Council’s Conservative Group has now launched a petition to support subsidised car parking on week nights and at weekends.

Their plan is to support the Town Centre’s retailers and night-time economy.

Councillor Simon Ward (Four Oaks) Leader of the Town Council says businesses have voiced their support for the plans.

He said: “It is really good that local businesses are keen for the extra support we have proposed but despite that the City Council remain unwilling to help.

"All we are looking to do is increase footfall for our retailers, bars, restaurants and cafes in the Town Centre at this really difficult time.

"The Town Council has consistently put itself at the heart of improving our centre with both short and long-term measures. The free parking plan will cost Birmingham City Council absolutely nothing.”

The proposals have won the backing of Goli George, the owner of Pizza By Goli, who said: “This support is a 'no brainer', especially after the last 12 or so months.

"I can't quite understand why the City Council aren't fully behind the Town Council on this”.

Anne Marie Simpson, from Simpsons Bar, added: “In my experience in regeneration, free car parking is a positive idea and will help the night-time economy.

"Any support in the short term while we are waiting for the Masterplan to kick in will help trade in the Town Centre”.

Phil Arkinstall, President of Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, added: “We would urge Birmingham City Council to work closely with stakeholders in Sutton Coldfield to ensure we can find a workable solution which will help attract footfall back to the town centre and position Sutton Coldfield as a destination of choice for shoppers and businesses alike.”

In response last week, Birmingham City Council said: " The City Council has been clear in its commitment towards a green recovery from Covid, and has subsequently invested significantly in infrastructure and initiatives to encourage active travel and the use of public transport.