Plans unveiled to enhance Walmley War Memorial site in Sutton Coldfield

An artist impression of how the area could look. Picture: Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council

The important site was transferred to the Town Council from Birmingham City Council in March this year.

And, following an open tender process for the works, a contractor has now been appointed to carry out the significant project to enhance and protect this public square with the memorial at its heart.

Leader of Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council, Councillor Simon Ward, said: “Walmley War Memorial is a really significant historical site here in our Royal Town.

"The enhancements at this site marks the start of the Town Council delivering its ambition to improve and preserve heritage sites such as this for the benefit of the residents of Sutton Coldfield and visitors alike and in so doing safeguard them for generations to come.”

Councillor Derrick Griffin, Walmley and Minworth Ward, who served in the Royal Military Police, said he was delighted the work could now get started.

"As a Walmley resident, Town Councillor, Secretary and Treasurer of the Birmingham Branch of the Royal Military Police Association, I am really pleased that this project is finally underway.

"It will be great to see the Town Council-funded improvements to this important site.

"The War Memorial is a focal point at the heart of the community in Walmley, and now local people will be able to pay their respects to those who gave their lives for our country in a better, more fitting setting."

The project will include groundworks, new lighting and the installation of new street furniture.