The Sutton Coldfield stroke survivor helping to raise awareness

The Stroke Association, the UK’s leading stroke charity, has announced the top 10 priorities for stroke research, uncovered by a rigorous study involving people like Brin Helliwell, their carers and health and social care professionals in stroke.

The charity’s new report – the first UK-wide project to map research priorities across the entire stroke care and treatment pathway – reveals where research can address the issues holding stroke survivors back from rebuilding their lives after a devastating stroke.

Brin, 63, from Sutton Coldfield, has taken part in more than 100 stroke research trials and says it has been something positive since his stroke in 2005.

He was just 47, fit and healthy when he suffered his stroke.

Although he was displaying many of the F.A.S.T symptoms, it was over 72 hours before doctors let him know that he had actually had a stroke that had been caused by a blood clot, which had possibly formed following a road accident many years before.

Brin said: “Nobody in hospital looked for stroke, despite the fact I had all the diagnostic symptoms.

"Once it was discovered, I was given standard elderly and frail care but I made good progress and thankfully I was discharged home in December that year."

Brin had been left with extreme cognitive problems, acute fatigue and had serious problems with his speech due to his Dysarthria.

A former A-Level Biology Teacher and faculty head, he was forced to take early retirement in late 2008, after returning to teaching in 2006.

However, Brin has now since developed a new passion and gained a fresh lease of life as an active participant in stroke research.

He said:” You are unlikely to be the same person you were after a stroke but it’s also an opportunity to start a new life.

"I joined a stroke group at first as a volunteer and then realised I wanted to focus on my own research activities.

“Since then I’ve contributed to 100 research trials on a national level. My priorities for stroke research have been the causes and management of stroke fatigue and the impact psychological, vision and cognitive deficits have upon stroke survivors.”

Brin now feels that taking part in trials and going on to become a steering group member in several of them, has given him focus and allows him to support other stroke survivors in a similar position.

He added: “Stroke survivors are in the best position to articulate the real world effects of stroke on the individual.

"Being an active participant and steering group member in research projects has done wonders for my self confidence. I have improved psychologically and cognitively and the knowledge I’ve gained has exceeded my wildest expectations."

He is also an active public speaker and supports stroke research teams in Keele Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham among other locations.

Juliet Bouverie, Chief Executive of the Stroke Association said: “One in five people will have a stroke in their lifetime. Stroke happens in the brain, the control centre for who we are and what we can do. Every stroke is unique because the brain is so complex and stroke can happen in any part of it. This means there are as many different impacts of stroke as there are stroke survivors, posing a huge challenge for research.

“Despite major breakthroughs over the last 10 years, we now know where there are significant blind spots in treatment and care. These are holding people back from rebuilding their lives. With the number of people having strokes set to rise – it’s predicted that the number of stroke survivors aged 45 and over could rise to 1.4 million in 2025, and 2.1 million in 2035. We must act now and invest in the research that will make the biggest difference to the lives of people affected by stroke.”

Find out how stroke research helps rebuild lives at stroke.org.uk/rebuildinglives or to donate, please visit: stroke.org.uk/saveresearch