Sutton Coldfield walkers urged to step up for Parkinson's UK

Can you join the Walk for Parkinson's?

People can now sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s to help fund vital support for people affected by the condition.

Every pound raised, matched by the Frank and Evelyn Brake Connect Fund, will help transform information and support services for people affected by the disease.

Parkinson’s UK has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will hold a socially-distanced organised walk in Sutton Park on July 11.

There are other fundraisers too – a Walk for Parkinson’s 66-mile challenge, where people complete 66 miles of walking in July.

And there’s also a Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way, a two or six mile walk wherever you are on September 25-26.

Gayle Kelly, regional fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Last year there was so much we couldn’t do, and living in lockdown was difficult and lonely for many of us. For many people with Parkinson’s, their symptoms got worse.

“This year, we need each other more than ever. Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s in 2021 is a chance to get outside, connect with the Parkinson’s community and make a difference.

“By walking together, either in person or virtually, we’re not alone.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including approximately 12,329 in the West Midlands.

There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s from tremor and pain to anxiety, but the condition affects everyone differently.