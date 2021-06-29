Warm tributes to Walmley's Jeff Gilbert, 'the embodiment of community spirit and selflessness'

.Jeff Gilbert inside his much-loved Jeff's Useful Shop. Picture: John Perks

Jeff Gilbert, owner of Jeff’s Useful Shop in Walmley until retiring three years ago, died on Thursday (June 24).

A passionate community man – described as 'the unofficial Mayor of Walmley', he passed away after a battle with leukaemia.

Now councillors and residents are discussing ways to honour his memory.

Sutton Coldfield's mayor Terry Wood spoke of a 'friend to many'.

Councillor Wood said: "He was a very good man.

"He worked tirelessly for Walmley Village and was extremely well known through his store, Jeff's Useful shop.

"His dry sense of humour and his daily bulletin board outside the shop was the highlight of the day for many people.

"His legacy will include all his work at New Hall Valley, New Hall Mill and Jones's Wood.

"He was a valued member of the Sutton in Bloom working party.

"He was a friend and I will miss him dearly."

Jeff Gilbert inside his shop. Picture: John Perks

In a joint tribute, councillors David Barrie and Ken Wood said: "Walmley is grieving the loss of one of its best known figures, central to so much volunteering work from New Hall Valley to the Mill and beyond.

"It has taken time for us to find the words to describe the loss of Jeff Gilbert. To us, also a friend, honest, often rude, always fun. We will miss you like hell.

"Let's take time to grieve and see what all residents want as a memorial, perhaps most of all Robin who was at his side when he died to comfort him.

"Thanks Robin for all you did for our friend – from all our hearts."

And former Walmley councillor John Perks added: "Jeff was the unofficial Mayor of Walmley.

"His dedication to the area and New Hall Valley is unquestionable.

"He will leave a big hole in the community but his legacy in New Hall Valley will live on."

Walmley resident Alan Gardner, TV’s Autistic Gardener, and Wylde Green councillor Alex Yip have started a petition for Village Way in Walmley to be renamed Gilbert’s Way.

In the petition, they say: "This is in lasting tribute to the enormous contribution of Jeff Gilbert, resident of Walmley, volunteer extraordinaire. who has sadly passed away.

"Jeff ran Jeff's Useful in the heart of the village for 57 years and for many years led and helped many volunteering projects.

"He was for many the embodiment of community spirit and selflessness.