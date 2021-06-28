Delight for families as Sutton Coldfield school is saved from closure

The Shrubbery School

The future of the Shrubbery School had looked under threat when families were informed by a recent letter that the independently funded junior school, based in Walmley Ash Road, would shut down in July.

Campaigners immediately started fighting to save the school after parents and pupils were rocked by the ‘devastating’ news.

And, after protracted negotiations, the Express and Star's sister title, the Royal Sutton Coldfield Chronicle, can confirm a deal has now been signed for a sale – which will keep the Shrubbery as a school.

A statement from The Shrubbery School, released today, said: "We are delighted to announce, with the help and assistance of Andrew Mitchell MP, that Exchange of legal contracts has taken place to save the school.

"The current owner, Mr Eric Allen and his fellow Directors are over the moon that the 90 years of The Shrubbery School will continue for many years to come.

"With immediate effect, the current Directors have resigned and the school will now be led by Craig Johnson, who is Governor of King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys and founded a Residential Home for young adults with severe learning disabilities and autism.

"Craig will be the Managing Director of the Shrubbery School Ltd with immediate effect.

"The new owners wanted to reassure students, parents and staff that with all the upheaval of the last few weeks that they are fully committed to continuing the Shrubbery as a school.

"As such, they have entered into a voluntary covenant to prevent any re-development of the School Site.

"We are also delighted that the school will continue to be led by the award winning Amanda Lees (link to award), who looks forward to this new and exciting chapter in The Shrubbery’s history.

"We know it has been very difficult for the parents with the uncertainty surrounding the future education of your children, it is imperative to note that the new investors wanted everyone to know “nothing changes.”