The corner of Chester Road North and Honiley Drive

Earlier this month, Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council objected to plans for a 20m high mast on Chester Road North, near the junction with Honiley Drive.

The town council’s planning committee expressed concern at the loss of green space and scale of the proposal, put forward by Hutchison 3G UK Ltd.

Vesey ward councillor Alison Jolley (Conservative) had branded the plans 'unacceptable' after raising the concerns of residents to the Town Council's planning committee while councillor Rob Pocock (Labour) presented a 100-name petition to Birmingham City Council's planning committee.

Now Birmingham City council planners have refused the application.

In his final report, Case Officer Daniel Hood said: "The proposed telecommunications equipment would be inappropriately sited in a sensitive location on a green open space within close proximity to residential properties.

"Insufficient evidence has been provided that there are no reasonable alternative options.

"The proposed telecommunications equipment would be, by virtue of its size and siting, exposed and prominent in the street scene to the detriment of visual amenity.

"At a height of 20m the proposed monopole would be prominent in the street scene and highly obtrusive resulting in unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the area."

Vesey councillors welcomed the decision.

Councillor Pocock said: "This is a great result for all the residents who took the time to fill in and send back our petition forms.

"People often ask ‘why bother?, nobody cares’ when these things get raised, but this case shows that a strong community that stands up for itself can challenge these companies and succeed.

"We all need phone masts but this was the wrong mast in the wrong place. Hopefully the company will now work with the council to find a better location for their masts in future!”

And councillor Jolley said: "I am thrilled that the horrendous plans for a 20m telecommunication mast has been rejected by Birmingham City Council.

"It would have been taller than the trees and houses immediately adjacent to the corner of Honiley Drive and Chester Road North.

"Masts such as these are always accompanied by several unsightly metal cabinets which take up several square meters of ground around these ugly structures.

"I always say to people, “it’s not the mast alone, it’s the boxes that go with it.

"I was pleased to bring these concerns to the forefront at The Town Council’s planning committee meeting where we were unanimous in raising a formal objection to the City Council in rejecting these plans .