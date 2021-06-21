The kind-hearted Sutton youngsters step forward for hospital

The brilliant team of fundraisers

Thomas George and Freddie Durrans, from Sutton, wanted to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital, as their friend Joshua McQuillan is a long-term patient there.

And so, the boys decided to run laps of Little Aston Park, asking for a donation of £1 per lap.

They roped in their friends and family and met at Little Aston park to complete the fundraiser.

The determined duo managed to run managed 30 laps of the park, with Daniel George and Georgina Syner also completing 20 laps.

Charlotte McQuillan, Harry Carlin and Henry Durrans also contributed a few more laps while Joshua zoomed round on his bike.

Crossing the line at Little Aston Park

Joshua, 9, said: "I found it hard going to keep up with Freddie and Thomas, but it was all worthwhile.

"I have some brilliant friends that have raised lots of money for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, who are providing the medical support to me while I wait for a kidney transplant."

Nine-year-old Thomas said: "It was great fun to help my friend Joshua. Nobody thought we would run that far!"

A spokesperson for Birmingham Hospital told the children: "At Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, we believe there’s always more we can do for our sick children and that’s why we will always strive to do more for our patients and families.

"It’s our mission to raise the vital funds needed to make a real difference to all who use our hospital.

"Such support empowers us to take innovative approaches to treating some of the sickest children in the UK. This fundraising enables us to make our hospital feel just like home.

"These donations are helping us to find new ways to treat and cure childhood diseases."