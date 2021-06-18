The Belfry is set to have a pop up bar this summer

With football fever spreading across the nation once again, the 19th Green offers a giant outdoor TV screen so guests can enjoy Euro 2020 as well as other sporting events happening this summer.

Situated on the old 18th hole of The Belfry’s iconic PGA National course, the 19th Green is complete with a Camden Town Brewery bar; benches and deck chairs so guests can soak up the sun and enjoy the views across the PGA National Course; a volleyball net for those who would like to get involved in the sporting action themselves and a catering van serving a small selection of hot food.