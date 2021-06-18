Sutton Coldfield venue unveils new pop-up bar plan

Birmingham Sutton Coldfield

The Belfry Hotel and Resort has partnered with Camden Town Brewery to launch their 19th Green pop-up outdoor bar this summer.

The Belfry is set to have a pop up bar this summer
With football fever spreading across the nation once again, the 19th Green offers a giant outdoor TV screen so guests can enjoy Euro 2020 as well as other sporting events happening this summer.

Situated on the old 18th hole of The Belfry’s iconic PGA National course, the 19th Green is complete with a Camden Town Brewery bar; benches and deck chairs so guests can soak up the sun and enjoy the views across the PGA National Course; a volleyball net for those who would like to get involved in the sporting action themselves and a catering van serving a small selection of hot food.

During their visit, guests can also enjoy the resort’s restaurants and bars including Sam's Club House to sample their famous stacked burgers and catch up on more sporting events; the resort’s family-friendly Italian restaurant, Rocca’s Pizza Pasta; Ryder Grill, offering dishes created from only the highest quality locally-sourced ingredients; and The Brabazon Bar which offers afternoon tea, light bites and an impressive selection of fine wines, Champagne and cocktails.

