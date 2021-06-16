The Shrubbery School

Families were informed by a recent letter that the independently funded junior school, based in Walmley Ash Road, would shut down in July.

A letter sent to parents read: “After 90 years of educating the young people of Sutton Coldfield, it is with great sadness and regret that, due to Covid and the declining health of the proprietor, Mr Eric Allen, The Shrubbery School will be closing for the last time on July 16, 2021.”

“The proprietor, Head Teacher and staff would like to thank you for your confidence in our school and wish all your children a successful and happy future with their continued education.”

Campaigners immediately started fighting to save the school after parents and pupils were rocked by the ‘devastating’ news.

Royal Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell called for talks over the school's future.

And speaking to the Express and Star's sister title, Chronicle Week, Royal Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell revealed he has been give positive news that the school has been given a lifeline.

The school has yet to confirm, having been approached for a comment, but Mr Mitchell said: "My understanding is that the school has been saved and, with it, the education of the children there.