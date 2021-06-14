Aldi plans more investment in Sutton Coldfield as it calls for view on planned Mere Green store

How the new store will look

The German retailer has unveiled plans for a new, high-quality food store on Belwell Lane, Mere Green – and is inviting views on its plans from the local community.

The proposals will see a vacant brownfield site, previously home to Atlas House and the former Waitrose, transformed into an attractive, modern Aldi food store. Representing a multi-million-pound investment in the area, the store will create up to 50 new jobs and will act as a catalyst for further regeneration, attracting other retailers and stimulating competition, creating even more choice and better value for customers.

The proposed store in Mere Green could be Aldi’s second in Sutton Coldfield, with plans for another discount food store at a site two miles away, on Brassington Avenue.

As part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi has written to over 2,000 local properties inviting residents to attend its virtual public exhibition by visiting www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/meregreen.

The virtual exhibition will run from today until Monday, June 21 with a live chat feature hosted between 1pm – 5pm on Thursday 17 June.

People will be able to view the plans on the website and provide their feedback via an online questionnaire.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to open a new Aldi food store in Mere Green.

“Our ambitious plans for Sutton Coldfield are all about investment and Aldi can be a catalyst for regeneration in the area.

"By developing this site, we can provide more of our award-winning products and fresh produce to the town.