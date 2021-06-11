Police launch appeal as THREE cars are taken from Sutton Coldfield home in one night

Police are investigating after THREE cars were stolen from a home in Sutton Coldfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses
One of the cars, taken during the raid in the early hours of last Saturday morning, was later found abandoned.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after three cars were stolen during a burglary at a home in Four Oaks Common Road in Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Saturday 5 June.

"One car, a BMW, was later found abandoned in Sutton Road, Walsall on Monday 7 June and has been seized for forensic examination.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk.

"You can also call 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 20/1013852/21."

Matthew Panter

