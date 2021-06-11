Police are appealing for witnesses

One of the cars, taken during the raid in the early hours of last Saturday morning, was later found abandoned.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after three cars were stolen during a burglary at a home in Four Oaks Common Road in Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Saturday 5 June.

"One car, a BMW, was later found abandoned in Sutton Road, Walsall on Monday 7 June and has been seized for forensic examination.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk.