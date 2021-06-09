Sutton Coldfield youngsters set to cook up treats

Pupils at Hillwest School took part in a Bake Off

Children from all classes will take part in a cookery challenge via Zoom to raise funds for the Hill West Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA).

The competition will take place over three weekends in June and July. Families are already rising to the challenge, with the first contest taking place on June 26.

Each year group will be challenged to create their own bakes – from classic fairy cakes in reception to the ambitious meringue pie in year 6. Entry costs £5 and all proceeds will be poured back into the school community to benefit pupils. Teacher Clare Whelan said: “We are all so excited about the class Bake Off challenge.

“It’s lovely to be able to bring our families together in this way and provide children with nice experiences after the year they’ve had – and all for a good cause.”

I’m raring to go, and looking forward to seeing all those delicious bakes.”

The children, with the help of their parents, will follow a basic recipe card to prepare their bakes in the oven during the Zoom call.

The class teacher or teaching assistant will ask them about their cake and their design. At the end of the session, each child can taste test their own culinary creation with their family.

Children will receive a certificate of participation and there will be a fun, informal assessment.

Dr Beth Clarke, headteacher of Hill West Primary School, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), said: “We are so lucky to have such an active and supportive PFTA.

“They have had to be inventive in their fundraising during the pandemic and once again they have cooked up another recipe for success!