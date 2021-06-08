Do you know this man?

West Midlands police released CCTV footage of a man, wearing a black mask, a navy blue jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers, who broke into a property in Rosemary Hill Road.

A police spokesman said: "Do your recognise this man?

"We want to talk to him after the front door of a home in Rosemary Hill Road, Sutton Coldfield, was kicked open during a burglary at about 2.15pm on Wednesday 26 May.

"There was an untidy search of the property and items were reported stolen.

"If you recognise the man in the image please message us via live chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, call 101, or talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.