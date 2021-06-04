The BMet team

In partnership with The Albion Foundation, the victorious college Ability Counts “Albion One” football team from BMet Sutton Coldfield, is a bespoke extra-curricular football programme for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Since 2017, students on the team have remained undefeated after competing against a variety of quality teams – at both a regional and national level.

Regional tournament success has been seen in games against Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley and Newcastle-under-Lyme colleges. On the national arena, learners have beaten teams including Salford City, Blackpool, Sunderland, Lancaster, Suffolk, Newham, Weston and Swansea colleges.

Recent highlights for the Sutton Ability Counts team included remaining unbeaten in the AOC National Championships. to successfully retain their title.

The tournament stretched over three days, with the side playing nine winning games representing the West Midlands in Ability Counts football.

The nine-man-squad trains twice a week at the college’s home ground at Boldmere St Michaels, alongside coaches from the official charity partner of West Bromwich Albion Football Clubwho with the delivery of the men’s football programme.

Through the rewarding programme, learners gain enhanced football skills, team building, communication and social skills.

Stuart Jamieson, Head Coach for the Ability Counts Sutton Coldfield College football team said: “We are extremely proud of the team’s record win which is a true testament to not only their talent, but also to their hard work, commitment and positive team bonding.

“We are looking forward to seeing them further exceed their goals, as we continue with our programme that brings about a winning formula.”

To find out more about the programme, part of BMet’s sports academies, visit: www.bmet.ac.uk/student-experience/extra-curricular/sports-academies/ or contact stuart.jamieson@bmet.ac.uk