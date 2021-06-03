The Sutton Coldfield group fighting to help starving children in Yemen

Councillor Terry Wood with the Sutton sisters

The group is among those calling on the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to reverse a decision to slash aid funding

In February this year the UK government told a UN donor conference that humanitarian aid given to the Middle Eastern country would be cut by 50 per cent.

The decision came as Unicef predicted that 400,000 children under five will die of starvation in Yemen this year.

The Sutton Sisters has launched a petition asking Mr Johnson to restore the desperately needed funding.

They set up a stall in the Parade last week with new mayor, councillor Terry Wood, attending to sign the petition.

The group's spokesperson Frances Heywood said: "We do not believe that this is what the caring British people want, but many are just unaware of it. Covid and other issues have taken it out of the news and off our screens.

"If they could see how bad it is, they would not stand back and allow this to happen."

The group has the support of MP Andrew Mitchell, who said: "I am grateful to so many across the Royal Town who are standing up for British Aid and do not think it is right to balance the books on the backs of the world's poorest people.

"To cut, by 50 per cent, our support for starving children in Yemen is not something which we as a country should be doing "

The Sutton Sisters are a group that includes doctors, teachers, accountants, administrators, other health professionals, ordained ministers and retired people now active as volunteers in the community.