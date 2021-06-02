Tickets selling fast for Sutton Coldfield shows

By Matthew Panter

Box Office staff at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall have reported a surge in customer demand for events this autumn in what is being seen as a show of public confidence in the return of live entertainment.

Luther Live

The heritage venue is currently hosting NHS vaccinations and is due to recommence public theatre shows from September 3, starting with the one-woman comedy show ‘Life Sukhs’ starring Sukh Ojla.

Tickets for the rescheduled internet comedy sensation Gary Powndland, on his second visit to the Upper Clifton Road venue, are already sold out.

The recently announced Live at the Town Hall show on September 25, featuring comics Russell Kane and Darren Harriott is already 75 per cent sold within days of launch.

Comedy Parental Podcast favourites Scummy Mummies, returning for the third time to the Royal Town on October 6 is also set to sell out.

And Luther, the touring show celebrating Luther Vandross, taking place on October 1, is also proving popular.

The arts charity is set to launch musical shows in the coming days including the Simon and Garfunkel show, as seen in the West End, and the return of the popular Billy Meets Cliff and Bootleg Abba shows.

Tickets for the Town Hall’s own Ska and Northern Soul night are to be launched next week.

Details can be found on www.suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com

