Katie Hammond is pictured with The Peace Project, which consists of a thousand origami doves

Direct Art Action UK launched an art gallery in the vacant BHS store in the town centre and is now able to welcome people in to see their work.

The charity has built a community of artists that engage with the public encouraging people to take up art and craft activities, collaborating and educating.

Among the stunning work on show is ‘The Peace Project’ which is made up of 1,000 origami doves.

Charity spokesman Katie Hammond said: “There are a lot of sites on the high street that are vacant.

“We wanted to do something positive with a negative space. So we have turned a section of BHS into a gallery and are promoting the arts.

“We had a side room in which we created space for live performances, fashion shows and art. We had already prepared an exhibition called A Winter’s Tale when the last lockdown happened.”

She added: “And we have decided to launch that now– it’s a really strong collection of work, a mix of local, regional and national work. There’s a really nice selection of art and we had more than 100 visitors turn up to look when we opened.

“We had some wonderful feedback, fantastic comments, and it is nice to be able to offer people something different while out doing their shopping.”

Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council leader Councillor Simon Ward said: “The whole reimagining of the town centre is about encouraging people to spend time in the town centre.

“If people spend time there, they will spend money in the shops, and they will visit the restaurants.

“This kind of trend towards meantime use while bigger things are afoot is a really positive one and that’s where the art gallery comes in.

“It would be great to think about what else could go into some of the vacant units on a short-term basis.

“If people see things happening in the town centre and have other reasons to be in the centre, that’s a way we can help the brilliant business we have talked about before who are opening shops and restaurants despite the tough backdrop.”