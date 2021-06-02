Aldi reveal reaction to Sutton Coldfield store plans

Aldi's plan for Brassington Avenue

The German retailer has revealed ambitious proposals for a modern Aldi food store on Brassington Avenue.

The new development would replace Aldi’s existing store in the town centre, offering customers a larger sales area and improved parking.

Aldi write to more than 2,000 local residents inviting them to attend a virtual public exhibition which finished on Monday.

And an Aldi spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone for getting involved with our community consultation.

"We had a great turnout to our virtual exhibition, and it is overwhelmingly clear that local people support our proposals for Brassington Avenue.

"We are pleased that the community agree that regeneration to this vacant brownfield site is long overdue and a new Aldi store will provide customers with a transformed shopping experience.”

As part of the proposals, Aldi say they will be providing £5m+ investment into the local economy, regeneration of a long-term vacant brownfield site and 119 car parking spaces at the store including six accessible, six parent and child and four electric vehicle charging bays.

The retailer also says the move would lead to a creation of new jobs in addition to those that would be retained from the existing store.

The store recently said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to open a new Aldi food store in Sutton Coldfield.

“Our plans to develop vacant land on Brassington Avenue will offer customers an improved shopping experience and ensure we can continue to provide our award-winning products and fresh produce to the town."

Sutton Trinity town and city councillor David Pears said: "To me, it's a positive use of the site which has been a blot on the landscape for a number of years.