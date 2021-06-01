Sutton Coldfield business pledges support to Blues and Baggies hero Geoff

Ex Blues and Baggies striker Geoff Horsfield (The Geoff Horsfield Foundation) pictured officially opening MKM Building Supplies' new Birmingham North branch with MKM's Jason Hart and Luke Donnelly (co-Branch Directors) and members of their team.

Horsfield was the special guest for the grand opening of MKM Building Supplies new base which has opened on Minworth Trade Park, Sutton Coldfield.

The builder’s merchant, celebrating its 84th new branch opening across the UK, invited Horsefield along to officially open its doors to the trade and general public on Tuesday.

And to kick off the celebrations and highlight MKM’s commitment to the community, the branch has pledged its support to The Geoff Horsfield Foundation – a charity which provided quality, safe and secure housing accommodation for homeless and vulnerable adults in and around Birmingham.

Jason Hart, one of the branch directors at MKM Birmingham North, said: “As a local, independent business, being at the heart of the community is vitally important to us.

"That’s why we are delighted to celebrate the official opening of our new branch with the announcement of this partnership to support The Geoff Horsfield Foundation.

“Geoff’s a real local hero, not just from his time on the pitch, but the work that he and his foundation do around Birmingham is absolutely amazing and truly heartwarming.

"The foundation makes such a difference to the people’s lives they touch, so we are looking forward to supporting them and playing our part in making a difference in the local area too.”

Creating 19 new jobs in the area, the branch provides a one-stop-shop for all building products, including heavyside, heating and plumbing, landscaping, roofing, electrical, drainage and civils, insulation and plaster board, workwear and timber, sheet and joinery.