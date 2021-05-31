Sutton Coldfield set to welcome former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker

Dean Saunders during his time at Wolves

The ex-Welsh international, who also played for Derby County, Galatasary, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, will be attending a sportsman's dinner at Aston Wood Golf Club on Thursday, September 30.

Saunders, who played 75 times for Wales, also managed the likes of Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tickets cost £55 each with a table of 10 costing £495. The evening also includes a three-course dinner and comedy from John Stiles.

The event, organised by Seventeen 43 Management, will be supporting the Stan Bowley Trust, which raises funds for Cyberknife Cancer Radiotherapy Treatment.

Gary Williams, from Seventeen 43 Management, said: "I have been to Sportsman's dinners at Aston Wood myself and it's a great venue and always a great night.

"People who have seen Dean say he is very good so I'm looking forward to a brilliant night."