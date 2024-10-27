Fresh appeal for help to trace man who went missing from care home 14 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police launched the new appeal for help from the public to locate Frank Whitehurst, who has been missing from Moseley in Birmingham since October 2010.

The then 63-year-old was reported as having gone missing and the force said it was hoping that the renewed appeal might help jog the memories of people who lived in the area at the time.

Frank, who would be 77 years old now, was 6ft 2ins tall when he was last seen, with a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark blue sweatshirt.

He also went by the alias of Kenneth Horse and was known to be a smoker.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We are continuing to ask the public for help in some of our longest-running missing person cases.

"Today, we are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Frank Whitehurst, who has been missing since 2010.

"Frank was reported missing after leaving his care home in October 2010.

A new appeal has been launched for help locating the whereabouts of Frank Whitehurst, who has been missing since 2010. Photo: West Midlands Police

"There were no known issues or reasons for him going missing.

"He would often live on the streets of his own accord and would present as homeless despite having accommodation.

"Sadly, there has been no trace of Frank, but we are hoping our renewed appeal will jog people's memories who lived in the area at the time.

"If you remember any piece of detail, no matter how small, contact our Missing Persons Investigation Unit on 0121 626 7003."